Jury finds Gladewater man guilty of sexually assaulting 10-year-old boy

GLADEWATER, Texas — A jury on Wednesday found a 36-year-old Gladewater man guilty of sexually assaulting a boy who was 10 years old at the time.

Jessie Ray Sorrells was found guilty on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child in 2017 or early 2018. Sentencing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 124th District Court.

A jury for the trial was selected Monday. In testimony Tuesday, the boy Sorrells is accused of assaulting told the jury he was 10 years old when Sorrells raped him.

The jury also heard testimony from 39-year-old Tiffany Diana LeBlanc who pleaded guilty late this past year to a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14. She received a 30-year prison sentence in a plea agreement.

LeBlanc’s arrest followed an investigation that started after the boy’s father told police on June 23, 2019, that the boy had been sexually abused, according to an arrest warrant.