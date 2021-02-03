Scammer used Kilgore Police Department phone number

KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department’s main phone number was used to call a Kilgore man Thursday morning by a scammer falsely claiming to work with the FBI.
KPD Assistant Chief Johnathan Gage said the scammer claimed to be investigating the man’s online purchasing habits and history, and then asked for his personal information.
The man, a former Kilgore city employee, recognized the number to be the police department’s main phone line and reported the scammer to the authorities.
“We’re working with our IT, to first determine if there’s anything that was.. used to somehow alter the operation of our phone system,” Gage said. “Our IT will check with the phone company also to see if there’s anything that can be done. In the past, we’ve had very little luck when we tried to track down other phone numbers which were spoofed.”
