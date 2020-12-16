Kilgore resident spreading holiday cheer with a light display

Kilgore resident Nicholas Hearon's has been shared over 70 times and has been viewed by thousands of East Texans.

KILGORE, Texas — This is the time of year where trees are decorated and lights twinkle and when neighborhoods put out their best Christmas light displays.

Kilgore resident Nicholas Hearon made his Christmas display bigger and brighter this year after he felt a lack of holiday spirit in his neighborhood.

He decorated his entire home with bright lights and cheer and recorded an aerial view of his display to share with the world.

Hearon said his family decorates every year but he's especially proud of this display because of the positive reaction he has been getting from the community.

"Christmas is such a big deal to us, and this season, things have been crazy you know they canceled all of the Christmas parades and that really sucks cause Kilgore downtown is beautiful," Hearon said.

Before releasing his video on his holiday decor at home, Hearon published a video showcasing the holiday lights in downtown Kilgore.

That video has been shared over 70 times and has been viewed by thousands of East Texans.

Hearon's massive Christmas display was well thought out. He says he wanted to keep the Santa Claus magic towards the outside of the house and as you get closer to the home they have their more religious nativity display.