Lions Club holds shopping spree for two Longview shelters

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Lions Club on Friday morning provided a shopping spree for two local shelters to help fill their pantries and storage closets for the holiday season.

Club members and representatives from the House of Disciples and Mercy Manor shelters gathered in the front of Albertson's in Longview, distributing their lists so they could split up and cover more ground.

The House of Disciples and Mercy Manor shelters each received $750 from the Longview Lions Club to purchase items, Lions Club member and organizer Les Rickett said.

“It makes you feel real good,” he said. “I feel real proud of it.”

Since at least 2013 the civic organization has treated local shelters to a shopping spree at a grocery store in Longview.