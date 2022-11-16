LIST: Where to volunteer, donate in East Texas this holiday season

Help your community spread the holiday cheer by lending a hand this season.

TYLER, Texas — With the holiday season approaching, CBS19 has provided a list of local organizations who could use donations and volunteers to help spread holiday cheer!

PATH: People Attempting to Help is an East Texas nonprofit that assists people in need with rent, utilities, food and other necessities, housing and mentorships.

Donate money to help families in need or volunteer for the canned food drive.

East Texas Food Bank: East Texas Food Bank is a nonprofit organization has provided food to over 200 partner agencies and food programs in 26 counties in East Texas since 1988.

Donate Canned foods or money to help families received meals or volunteer to distribute food.

CASA: CASA for Kids is a public charity to support abused and neglected children in Smith, Van Zandt and Wood counties.

Donate money to buy the children gifts this Christmas or volunteer to help children in need.

The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency disaster service, homeless shelter, reconnect program, youth programs, hope kitchen, spiritual care and Christmas assistance.

Donate money or clothes to the community or volunteer your time to ring bells outside local businesses.

Habitat for Humanity: Habitat creates a stable environment for families and makes critical repairs on the homes of low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities.

Donate money to this cause or volunteer your time to rebuild homes.

Meals on Wheels East Texas: Since 1973, Meals On Wheels has been providing meals for the senior and disabled communities.

Donate money to support this campaign or volunteer to deliver home meals, assistance in the office and help with projects.

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission: Hiway 80 Rescue Mission was established in 1955 to provide food and shelter for men, but over the years has grown to an emergency shelter for women and families.

Donate money to help to provide supplies and utilities or volunteer your time to a family in need.

SPCA East Texas: SPCA of East Texas mission is to improve the life of animals and to bring awareness to the value of being a pet owner.

SPCA is asking for donations of clean and sturdy dog houses for people who cannot afford them or are aware of a dog being left out without shelter.

You can donate or volunteer your time as well.