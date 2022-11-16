LIST: Where to volunteer, donate in East Texas this holiday season

TYLER, Texas — With the holiday season approaching, CBS19 has provided a list of local organizations who could use donations and volunteers to help spread holiday cheer!
PATH: People Attempting to Help is an East Texas nonprofit that assists people in need with rent, utilities, food and other necessities, housing and mentorships.
East Texas Food Bank: East Texas Food Bank is a nonprofit organization has provided food to over 200 partner agencies and food programs in 26 counties in East Texas since 1988.
CASA: CASA for Kids is a public charity to support abused and neglected children in Smith, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
The Salvation Army: The Salvation Army is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency disaster service, homeless shelter, reconnect program, youth programs, hope kitchen, spiritual care and Christmas assistance.
Donate money or clothes to the community or volunteer your time to ring bells outside local businesses.
Habitat for Humanity: Habitat creates a stable environment for families and makes critical repairs on the homes of low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities.
Meals on Wheels East Texas: Since 1973, Meals On Wheels has been providing meals for the senior and disabled communities.
Donate money to support this campaign or volunteer to deliver home meals, assistance in the office and help with projects.
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission: Hiway 80 Rescue Mission was established in 1955 to provide food and shelter for men, but over the years has grown to an emergency shelter for women and families.
SPCA East Texas: SPCA of East Texas mission is to improve the life of animals and to bring awareness to the value of being a pet owner.
SPCA is asking for donations of clean and sturdy dog houses for people who cannot afford them or are aware of a dog being left out without shelter.
If you know of other local organizations that need help this holiday season, reach out to CBS19 at news@cbs19.tv