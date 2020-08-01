TYLER, Texas — With the start of the new year, many people commit to changing their diets and exercise routines as their News Year’s resolution. However, not knowing where to start can sometimes become difficult in achieving one's goal.

UT Health East Texas offers a few programs to help start your journey. One of those is Lite-4-Life, a 10-week journey that helps with weight loss by focusing on lifestyle changes and behavioral modifications.

When it comes to weight loss, Gina Baxter, an exercise specialist at UT Health Olympic Center, says many people do not realize how the psychology of eating plays a part in shedding pounds.

“A lot of times people don't realize how emotional of an eater they might be and how certain things in their lives may be trigger these bad behaviors,” Baxter said.

Baxter says Lite-4-Life is a safe way to lose weight.

“Every week, once a week, we will meet with different professionals throughout the hospital to focus on different topics like exercise, nutrition, one on one, the psychology of eating,” Baxter said.

Lite-4-Life features 16 personal training sessions and six nutrition classes. Participants will get full access to UT Health East Texas Olympic Center as well as a pre- and post-fitness assessments

The cost of the program varies.

Cost for UT Health Olympic Center members or UT System employees:

30-minute personal training sessions $339

60-minute personal training sessions $574

Cost for non-members and non-UT System employees:

30-minute personal training sessions $389

60- minute personal training sessions $624

The program runs from January 13 - March 30.

For more information, call 903-596-3233.