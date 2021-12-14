Authorities join forces to capture gunman who had hostage at gunpoint

Timothy Gorko faces multiple felonies, including aggravated kidnapping, 2 charges of aggravated assault, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and more.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — On Monday, December 13, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office responded to an aggravated assault in the area of County Road 2206.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they were notified by a victim that the suspect, Timothy Gorko, was seen leaving in a vehicle from the neighbor's property.

Authorities attempted to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. During their chase, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 call from inside the vehicle. The caller stated that he was being held at gunpoint and couldn't stop the vehicle. Also during the pursuit, Gorko also called 9-1-1 numerous times while both cars traveled down Hwy 69, making numerous demands and threats to take his victim's life.

Texas Highway Patrol and Angelina County Sheriff's Office, at the request of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, utilized tire deflation devices to bring the vehicle to a stop near the community of Central in Angelina County. Authorities approached the vehicle and observed Gorko pointing a handgun toward the hostage.

Officers gave countless commands for him to put the gun down, but when Gorko refused to comply with the officer's commands, authorities fired at the suspect as he was struck by officer gunfire several times, and was then removed from the vehicle.

The hostage was found to be unharmed.

After first aid was administered to Gorko, he was transported to a Lufkin hospital where he was treated and released into the custody of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.