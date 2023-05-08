Longview ISD celebrates start of school with annual convocation

Longview Independent School District students are going back to class next week, but not before the teachers get to have some fun first.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The start of another school year is just right around the corner. Longview Independent School District students are going back to class next week, but not before the teachers get to have some fun first.

"It is an amazing tradition we have here at Longview ISD. We have every school, every teacher, administrator, the entire district gathers together in the Coliseum, and we celebrate teachers, and we get ready to attack the new schoolyear," said Melanie Pondant, Principal at Judson STEAM Academy.

This year, part of the celebration included giving away nearly two million dollars in bonuses to teachers. Instructors from each of the district’s 14 different schools were recognized.

There was still a buzz inside the coliseum well after convocation had let out, and that is unique. That’s the kind of school spirit you can only find in Texas.

"Very high energy, very… spirited. So Longview is very much all about Lobos. So, it’s good, I like it," said Kristy Nicorvo, math teacher at Judson STEAM Academy.

Nicorvo is entering her second year as a math teacher at Judson STEAM Academy. She says her move to the Lone Star State has been an adjustment, but she’s used the lessons she learned in year one to inform her next turn on the job.

"I learned a lot, moving to Texas and teaching in Texas has been very different from North Carolina. Lots of energy here, they’re independent districts, everything is just different," said Nicorvo.