Longview community members partner together to end opioid misuse

Since 2015, over 6000 lbs of prescription drugs have been donated to Longview and White Oak Police Departments

LONGVIEW, Texas — Opioid addiction can cause feelings of isolation, but Longview community members are coming together to improve on prevention strategies, recovery, and treatment in their community.

The road to recovery can seem far away for some, but it might be closer than you think-- starting in your medicine cabinet.

Coalition for Drug-Free Youth has a drop box located at the Longview and White Oak Police Departments for proper disposal of unwanted, unused, or expired drugs in the East Texas community.

This is a completely anonymous transaction. Once the drop-box is full, Longivew PD Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton says the department collects the items and stores them in a secured property room. Every six months, the drugs are then taken to the DEA in Tyler.

The growing opioid crisis is impacting people around the country, and East Texas is no exception. According to Coalition for Drug-Free Youth with Partners in Prevention—the pandemic has made it worse.

Whitney Pierce, Coalition Coordinator says "with people at home, we have seen an increase in prescription drug misuse." She says the most common for youth include fentanyl, heroin, and other illicit drugs.

Over 6000 pounds of opioids have been donated since this partnership began back in 2015--each year with a new goal. Pierce says last year, the community donated over 700 pounds of drugs. This year the goal has increased to 1,000 pounds.

Pierce says she's excited to push the community with this higher amount because they want to "set the bar high because we know that this prevention method has worked and continues to work."

Longview and White Oak Police Departments do not accept liquids or syringes.

The Longview Fire Department accepts syringes at Station 1.