Longview gets new interactive sign in downtown area

The new Longview interactive sign was revealed over the weekend. Its goal is to bring visitors downtown. It allows people to stand in place of where the I would be.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Every town has something unique about it, and for Longview, it's newest addition to the downtown area is adding that special touch.

We're all spending more time at home because of COVID-19, so now might be the perfect time to swing by downtown Longview and visit their new interactive city sign.

The catch? The "I" is missing.

The sign leaves room for visitors to stand in its place and take a photo. It was completed over the weekend at the Heritage Plaza and people have already stopped by to take some photos.

"I saw a lot of pictures that were taken this weekend, by people I know or people I don't know that tagged our mainstreet page,” Melida Heien, Main Street Coordinator for the city said. “It's a great way to do an outdoor activity that, you know, Heritage Plaza, is plenty big for social distancing and that sort of thing, so if people are looking for something to do, come on downtown and take a picture."

It's goal is to draw people to downtown Longview.

“We were always trying to bring people into the heart of our community,” Heien said. “It just seemed the perfect place to put it because people gather there and it'd be a fun thing to take pictures of when you're there for a downtown live concert or something else.”

According to Heien, the "W" weighs 400 pounds alone.

It was originally supposed to be installed and dedicated in April, but was postponed to the coronavirus.