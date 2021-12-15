Longview ISD to consider bond for campus upgrades

Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox said the Longview High School campus, which is 47 years, is an example of a need for updates.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD is looking into calling a bond to improve facilities after the board of trustees approved the move Monday night.

Superintendent James Wilcox said the district has finalized a facility needs assessment, and the administration will move forward in planning to address campuses needs through a bond program.

“Longview ISD is unique in that the majority of the district was built during a three-year period,” Wilcox said in a statement from the district. “This requires the district to monitor facilities and make updates periodically to maintain instructional capacity.”

“Without attention to facilities, within the next ten years all of our facilities will require extensive repair at the same time,” he said. “The district also needs a new facility to meet the demands of our early childhood programs.”