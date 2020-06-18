LONGVIEW, Texas —

As pools across the country continue to open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Longview is looking to expand their aquatic services.

After initially having staffing issues, Longview is opening the Jack Mann Splash Pad Thursday and Ingram Pool on June 25.

“The biggest thing is we always want to be able to provide for our community whenever we can and we want to share all of our pools,” Director of Longview Parks and Recreation Scott Caron said. “The biggest challenge to them is staffing and finding enough lifeguards.”

The city experienced a shortage of lifeguards due to COVID-19. According to Caron, Longview opened the Longview Swim Center with around 20 lifeguards on June 6.

“Which is barely enough to hire to open one pool,” Caron said.

Since then, the city has hosted different classes to get more lifeguards certified and trained.

“We have enough that we feel comfortable being able to open both pools,” Caron said.

With pools being open at 50% capacity, it would allow for 125 people. The Longview Swim Center can currently accommodate 170 patrons

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines are in place at both pools and splash pads.

“We have a sanitizer person that is responsible for going around and just encouraging people to social distance as well as cleaning and sanitizing all of the handrails, and any all the high touch points,” Caron said.

The city says they have enough lifeguards for the summer, but are still encouraging people to apply.

Jack Mann Splash Pad - 100 H.G. Mosley Pkwy.

Monday - Tuesday: Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m.

Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday: Closed

Closed Thursday - Friday: Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m.

Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday - Sunday: Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.

Longview Swim Center - 1111 West Fairmont St.

Monday: Closed

Closed Tuesday - Friday: Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m.

Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday - Sunday: Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.

Private pool rentals will be available from 9 to 11 a.m. each day and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays starting July 2; however, reservations will be accepted starting Thursday, June 25.

Ingram Pool - 1300 North Tenth St.

Monday: Closed

Closed Tuesday - Friday: Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m.

Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday - Sunday: Noon to 2 p.m., 3 to 5 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.

No rentals, daycares, or large groups are allowed during normal operating hours at the Longview Swim Center or Ingram Pool.

