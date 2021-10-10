LIVE LIKE LEGEND: Lufkin community celebrates life of Legend Williamson

Everyone who knew him remembers his contagious smile and positive outlook on life. His family created the hasta #LiveLikeLegend, meaning to live a life honoring God.

LUFKIN, Texas — Love your neighbor as you love yourself, that's the saying that pops into everyone's mind when they remember the late Legend Williamson.

Funeral services for the young boy were held Friday evening at the United Pentecostal Campground Tabernacle.

The community showed up to comfort the family and share how the 10-year-old impacted their lives.

"This child created 50 years of friendships and packed it all into just one decade of life," Pastor Jeremy Yancey said during closing remarks in the ceremony.

The night began with Sam Moore's "A Rope in my Hand," Legend's family sitting front row, bowing their heads and singing along to the tune.

Everyone inside the church was touched in some way by Legend. Everyone remembered him as a talkative and respectful young man. His mother Reagan saying he had a big mission in mind.

"My son was going to lead thousands to Christ, that's why he wanted to be president," Reagan said.

The boy was skilled at roping and making others laugh. His pastor and family friend Gary Rowe mentioned how he could never be grumpy around Legend.

His parents, although still grieving the loss, are thankful for every moment spent with their son.

"When they (the doctors) came out and told me and my husband they couldn't save my child, I said to them he's already been saved and thy will be done turned into thy will be done on this Earth or in heaven," Reagan said during the eulogy.

His family is hoping his memory will serve as a testimony to others learning about God.

His obituary can be read below:

Legend Kell Williamson, faithful servant of our God.

Legend was born November 30, 2010 in Nacogdoches, Texas, and died Sunday, October 3, 2021 in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Legend was in fifth grade at Lufkin LEAD Academy. He was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.

Legend was a friend to everyone, to know him was to love him. His contagious smile, firm handshake, and a good “yes sir” was enough to melt anyone’s heart and gain their respect. He loved his country and thanked a veteran any chance he got. His passion was rodeo and team roping, and his heart enjoyed being with his friends. The impact Legend has made on this world in his 10 short years of life is enough to last an eternity. Legend’s mission was to lead many to Christ, and he has accomplished that. The moment he entered Heaven’s gates our God told him, “Well done my good and faithful servant.” As Legend would say, “love your neighbor as you love yourself”, something he lived by daily.

Survivors include his parents, Kelly and Raegan Williamson of Lufkin; brother, Maverick Ray Williamson of Lufkin; sister, Tatum Liles of Lufkin; grandparents, Donna and Steve Rieves of Lufkin, Alan Cassels of Huntington, Rick and Diane Williamson of Lufkin, Larry and Karon Joiner of Huntington; great-grandparents, Bobby and Betty Hawkins of Pollok and Ann Hawkins of Lufkin; uncle and aunts, Keith and Eva Williamson of Athens and Karla Williamson of Wells; and numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Tommy and Latheta Cassels, Dorothy Glover, Shine Glover, Skinny and Blanche Williamson.

Pallbearers will be Kelly Williamson, Brad Hamilton, Gary Rowe, Kristin Greene, Keith Williamson, Eli Joiner, Colt Sanders, Dewayne Hawkins, Billy Fondren, Adrian Gonzales, and Scott Adams.