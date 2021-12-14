Fatal major auto pedestrian accident

Eddie Simmons, 67, of Nacogdoches, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Justice of the Peace.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches Police Department responded to a major auto pedestrian accident on December 13, 2021, around 5:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of North St.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult victim laying in the roadway that had been struck by a 2007 Chevy which was traveling northbound on North St.

The victim was Eddie Simmons, 67, of Nacogdoches. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Justice of the Peace.

The NPD traffic division responded to the scene to immediately investigate.

According to officials, Simmons was attempting to cross the roadway when he was struck by the pickup.