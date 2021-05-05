Man indicted in Gregg County crash that seriously injured child

The arrest warrant explained that "the child appeared to have sustained an injury to the face."

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An Oklahoma man was indicted this week on a charge related to a January car crash in Gregg County in which a 2-year-old child was seriously injured.

Romero Lavon Willis-Sampson, 23, was indicted on a charge of injury to a child causing serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, troopers responded to a crash at about 7:30 a.m. Jan. 31 at FM 1844 and Apple Road. Willis-Sampson was identified as the driver of a vehicle with a front passenger and a child in the back seat of the vehicle.

“The child appeared to have sustained an injury to the face, due to being unsecured in the back seat of the vehicle,” the arrest warrant said. The child was transported to a hospital.

“Upon my arrival, I detected the odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from inside the vehicle,” court documents said. “An open container of beer that still had fresh liquid in it was found on the floorboard of the driver side, and one mixed alcoholic beverage in the center console area.”