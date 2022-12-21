How to get your mobile home winter ready

As temperatures continue to drop, it's important to know how to get your home or mobile home winter ready.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — We've talked about how to best prepare your home ahead of this cold front, but what if you live inside a mobile home?

The first and most important step is to be prepared. That starts with making sure you drain your water hoses.

If you are hooked up to the water and sewer then you want to leave your faucet dripping.

Then you’d want to check the oil in your generator.

You want to make sure you protect your windows from letting cold air in.

"We have thermal insulation heating we put in window that keeps the cold air from coming in and anywhere else that you might have cold air coming in." said, mobile home owner Jesse Oller.

Another way to keep warm if you don't have a furnace is by using space heaters. You also want to make sure you have enough propane.