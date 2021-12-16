UT Health Henderson mother-daughter duo celebrate arrival of granddaughter, first December baby

"We are a big family; I have all the confidence in the nurses & doctors, so I can sit back, relax & enjoy being a Mimi, not just a regular nurse," said Janet Neal.

UT Health Henderson’s first December baby of the year just so happened to be one of its hospital director’s granddaughter, who was scheduled to arrive later this month after Christmas.

Meagan Neal, who works in the medical records department of the hospital, now mother of four, grew up around the Henderson facility, as her mother, OB Director Janet Neal, RN, began working there in 1983. Through her time, Janet Neal watched the hospital go through many transitions. When she first began working there, it was Henderson Memorial Hospital then became East Texas Medical Center and ultimately UT Health.

Janet Neal said her daughter Meagan was born in the same hospital, and each of her four children were also born there.

“It’s special to us to be surrounded by people we know. We’re kind of like a big family. I have all the confidence in the nurses and the doctors, and I can kind of sit back, relax and enjoy being a Mimi instead of a regular nurse,” Janet Neal said.