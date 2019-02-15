MURCHISON, Texas — An East Texas foster family is recovering after a fire gutted their home and killed their four dogs.

They lost everything but they wanted to share a message of gratitude.

Gratitude for a community of that came to their rescue before the flames were even extinguished.

According to representatives at the Bair Foundation, the Ellises are devoted to a life of meeting other's needs.

They foster troubled children, for the purpose of letting kids know that they will be loved, no matter what they do.

“We chose to do what we do because we know there are people that nobody is doing anything for," James said. “So many foster kids have been passed from home to home. I just wanted the kids to have a place they can call theirs. But it’s going to be awhile to make that happen again.”

On Monday morning, they dropped the kids off at school.

“We leave, and about 30 minutes later we get a phone call that our house is on fire,” James said. “we get there and smoke’s coming out of the whole house, half of it’s already just completely flames."

Their four dogs, Rougue, Beast, Nub and Castiel, did not survive.

“For my wife, that’s the hardest part, stuff can be replaced," said James. "But the animals that loved you and you loved them back, you can’t.”

As they watched helplessly, aid began to pour in. Not just from friend and family but from strangers who had heard about the giving family that were now in need.

“We weren’t out of the truck 10 minutes and we had 5 offers you stay with us," James said. "'I found a house for you tonight it’s an empty house it’s got furniture y’all can be alone and have some time to process.”

A GoFundMe page has nearly reached its goal after just a few days.

“They put money in our hand that to make sure that we could buy clothes," he said. "Insurance the same way, they’re calling us that night, what do you need.”

The Ellises have spent a lifetime giving love to people that have never experienced it.

“If somebody’s never loved, how to they then give love to somebody else when they get older,” he said.

Love now returned faster than they can receive it.

“Its an overwhelming response of compassion. I don’t have words to express the gratitude I have for that.”