'Music of Sam Cooke' to be performed at Belcher Center

The performance will include some of Cooke's biggest hits, such as “A Change is Gonna Come,” “You Send Me,” “Only Sixteen,” and “Chain Gang”

LONGVIEW, Texas — “The Music of Sam Cooke: A Change is Gonna Come,” featuring singer Bradd Marquis, is set for Jan. 15 at the LeTourneau University Belcher Center in Longview.

The performance was originally scheduled for Valentine’s Day weekend last year.

Belcher Center Senior Director Cody Bowen said when rescheduling plans were discussed, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend seemed to be the perfect fit.

“Bradd Marquis, who is the lead performer, has an education in African-American studies, so I said let’s focus on Martin Luther King weekend," Bowen said. "That way we can include a post-show talk with Bradd about Martin Luther King and Civil Rights. And we could tie it together with Sam Cooke’s music and how that played a role as well.”