National egg shortage impacting local businesses

A national egg shortage has people and businesses scrambling.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A local favorite, Bryan’s Cheesecakes and Café is struggling to find one major ingredient for their popular cheesecake- eggs. Bryan says his shop uses 15 to 20 boxes of eggs a week. Each box has 5 dozen eggs. All that adds up.

"I was paying this time last year $15 for, are now $60. A lot of people are just really under the gun and paying those crazy prices." said, Bryan Mendez.

Crazy prices during one of the busiest times of the year. And with no eggs to bake with—Bryan has to send bakers home. The egg shortage is partially caused by the Bird Flu. Smith County Agriculture Agent Clint Perkins says it’s impacting egg production. He says east Texas is a big poultry producing area. He predicts this egg shortage will last through the end of the year.

"That's probably going to carry over into 2023 until they can get more chickens back into production." said, Clint Perkins.