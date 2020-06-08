YOU SHOULD KNOW: Where to interview for job, how to prepare amid COVID-19

It's National Interview Day and a Tyler hiring agency is giving tips on what to know ahead of interviewing for a job during COVID-19.

TYLER, Texas — One topic we’ve been talking about for some time now — looking for jobs in the middle of a pandemic.

Today, job interviews look a lot different than they did pre-coronavirus.

Express Employment Professionals, a local hiring agency in Tyler, is offering some tips ahead of interviewing for a job during COVID-19.

"You know, it's interesting, most of us are more comfortable now in or engaging virtually, but still, it's not something that's very normal for us,” Adam Morrow, director of recruiting at Express Employment Professionals in Tyler said.

Many jobs are turning to online and virtual interviews. Morrow says it all comes down to preparation. If the interview is virtual, test out your connection before it starts.

"You want to learn as much as possible about the company, and about the position you're applying for,” Morrow said. “If it's a virtual interview, then you want to test drive the software that you're going to be using, just like you would drive by the company. Test out your microphone, use that software, set up a meeting with a friend, learn how to mute and unmute yourself, so you can get comfortable with that.”

Morrow also encourages interviewees to "map out their way." If it's an in-person interview, he recommends driving by the place you're going so you can see how long it takes to get there.

Turn off your phone and email notifications so they don't go off during your call.

When it comes to how you should dress, a virtual interview should look just like an in-person one.

"What is the standard dress for that place of employment, and maybe dress a little bit nicer if you can, and usually, people will forgive you for over dressing more than they went for under dressing," Morrow said.

During the interview:

Watch your body language and body posture;

Make eye contact with the camera instead of looking directly at the screen;

Keep the camera eye level; and

Have questions prepared

"One one question that somebody who's interviewing for a job could ask is, 'how are you dealing with COVID in your business?',” Morrow said. "What are the policies and procedures that you've put in place to handle this crisis? and it could tell you a little bit about what your work environment would be like and how prepared the company is."

Before the interview is over, Morrow says to let them know how interested you are and ask about the next steps in the hiring process.