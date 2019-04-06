A new facility in Tyler will provide East Texans with more access to counseling services in East Texas.

Licensed professional counselor, Katrina Hines-Ligon, held a grand opening for 'Katrina Hines-Ligon Professional Counseling Services' on Saturday, June 1.

"Counseling helps people navigate through difficult life situations," Hines-Ligon said. "It provides tools and insight to manage mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression."

Hines-Ligon says her goal is to guide clients as they take steps towards positive life changes, healing, and a healthy mindset.

She works with individuals, couples, and groups. She also works with both adolescents and adults.

If you would like to know more information, visit 'Katrina Hines-Ligon Professional Counseling Services'.