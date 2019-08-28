TYLER, Texas — There are many Texas laws starting September 1st, and one of them is Kali’s Law.

RELATED: Texas governor signs 'Kali's Law' after teen dies in 2012 boat accident

Kali Gorzell of San Antonio was killed in a 2012 boat accident when the boat she was on swapped ends. She fell off the boat and was hit by the boat’s propellers.

The law requires boats that are less than 26 feet to have a kill switch, which stops a boat's motor automatically in the case of an emergency.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, if you have already have a boat that does not have kill switch, you are not required to get one.

If you plan to spend your holiday out in the water, remember to be smart when you are operating a vessel.

You can get a BWI if you are under the influence with an alcohol level over 0.08%. Charges are similar to a DWI, and you could lose your license.

While there may not be a speed limit on how fast you can go on a boat, you could still get a citation if you are boating at an excessive speed.

For more boating safety tips go to Texas Parks and Wildlife.