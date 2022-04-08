Newly opened Apricot Lane Boutique in Tyler helps human trafficking victims

The shop sell bracelets made by women in Cambodia who have been released from human trafficking.

TYLER, Texas — Apricot Lane Boutique, a clothing shop with a mission focused on helping human trafficking victims, in The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler recently had its grand opening.

Staci Martin and her daughter Morgan Martin Turner are the owners of the shop and they hope to bring a community atmosphere with their interactive service and bring awareness to a special cause.

Apricot Lane supports getting girls and women out of human trafficking. The shop sell bracelets made by women in Cambodia who have been released from human trafficking.

The proceeds from these bracelets go to people around the world in an effort to bring awareness to human trafficking.

Aside from the bracelets, they offer clothes and accessories for all women.