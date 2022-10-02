Local nonprofit serves up love, food to Alto High School after tragic death of student-athlete

J-Star Ministries went to Alto High School to hold fellowship with the students during a tough time.

ALTO, Texas — Community leaders are rallying together to support the city of Alto following the tragic loss of a 15-year-old student-athlete.

J-Star Ministries is a Longview nonprofit that provides support to communities in East Texas and nationwide when disaster strikes.

On Thursday, the nonprofit went to Alto High School to cook with the students and staff.

Founder Patrick Johnson says he and the Alto community had a great time cooking, listening to music, laughing and enjoying the weather outside.

Johnson says it's important to be a light for others during their time of need.

"It's always in the back of my mind--that could be me or that could be us," Johnson said. "And so we would obviously want people to help reach out to us."

Devonte Mumphrey inspired those around him to leave an impact on their community, which is what Johnson strives for when people are hurting.