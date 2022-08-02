'Notorious P.I.G.' finds forever home

The black mini potbelly roamed the streets of Tyler for nearly three months. After many attempts to catch him, he's finally headed to his forever home.

TYLER, Texas — If you took a stroll through Rose Rudman Park in Tyler anytime in the past three months, you may have noticed a strange sighting.

A black friendly pig running amok, bringing joy to some and startling others. The community dubbed him Piggie Smalls: The Notorious P.I.G., he was so popular a Tyler woman created a Facebook page to keep track of his sightings.

With more than 600 fans strong, there were hundreds of posts taking selfies with the pig and even feeding him to keep him alive.

His street life came to an end Saturday when the Texas Hogfather himself, Jeff Lobaugh, caught him and helped him get to his forever home.

"He'll get the attention that he needs," Lobaugh said. "He'll have a nice warm home. Good food. Good care. Should be a happy pig after this."

The photo of the Notorious P.I.G. behind bars left people wondering, where will he go next?

Piggie Smalls will spend the rest of his life at the Piggie Sanctuary at Heaven's Gate Farm. It's a pig rescue in Tyler owned by a private citizen with a passion for piggies.

They've posted an update to their Facebook Page, where you can see him already living his best life.

It reads:

"As many folks are concerned about the well-being of Piggy Smalls the Notorious PIG. Animal Control was able to capture him. He is now SAFE with me. He is warm in a stall with straw, food, water, and toys. The next few weeks will be stressful as he will be neutered. Once healed he will be slowly introduced to 8 new friends. You can follow this site and see updates on Piggy Smalls. I thank everyone who helped show him that people can be good."

Lobaugh, says he believes someone may have dumped Piggie Smalls on the streets three months ago because he wasn't a wild pig, he seemed to be once-domesticated.