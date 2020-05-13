LONGVIEW, Texas —

Social distancing could be playing a factor in the East Texas crime rate. The Longview Police Department reported 23 percent fewer crimes in April of 2020 compared to April of 2019.

During COVID-19 there were 421 reported crimes in Longview in the month of April. In April 2019, there were 548 crimes reported.

“I think social distancing has played a factor in it and just having most of everybody at home now, and or working from home and being at home,” Brandon Thornton, Interim PIO for the Longview Police Department said. “Anytime we can ever see a decrease, especially that significant of a decrease, it’s always very nice to see."

Overall, the Longview crime rate is down during COVID-19, but certain crimes are up.

Weapon law violations increased by more than 162 percent, from eight to 21. Credit card and ATM fraud also increased, more than 62 percent from eight to 13. Driving under the influence showed a 45 percent increase from 20 to 29.

Areas that saw significant decreases in criminal activity were robberies and aggravated assaults.

There were no reports of any robberies in the month of April. Aggravated assault decreased 63 percent from 22 to eight.

Officer Thornton says April 2019 numbers are finalized, but 2020 numbers may change slightly in the coming months.

Longview has an interactive crime map that shows where certain crimes took place.

