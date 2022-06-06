Parents are still scrambling to find baby formula for their children

As parents and guardians wait for the shelves to be stocked with baby formula, one family with triplets is facing 3 times the pressure in getting baby formula.

TYLER, Texas — As parents and guardians wait for the shelves to be stocked with baby formula, one family with triplets is facing three times the pressure in providing enough formula for their children.

Megan and Stephen Easley are parents of triplets, Natalie, Michelle, and Lavinia.

For them finding formula has been a big burden, especially financially.

"So you know, the fund for us is gonna go down tremendously, but what else can we do? They have to eat," the Easley's said.

They drove store to store in Crockett and surrounding areas to find any formula they can provide for their children. With little luck and a lot of looking, they decided to make a Facebook post to get any help they can.

Megan tries to produce breast milk when she can, but it still isn't enough. The family tells me they go through a can of formula every day. Having that supply is essential.