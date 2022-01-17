East Texans remember legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"Dr. King was an inspiration and he changed the world."

TYLER, Texas — The famous words, "I have a dream," resonate with so many Americans and on Monday, East Texans gathered in downtown Tyler to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On the square in downtown Tyler, Tyler Junior College student Jolee Stewart said Dr. King was an inspiration and he changed the world.

Hassan Ogun Fil said Dr. King is remembered for fighting for equal rights for everyone, regardless of skin color, as he "marched for miles," and "sacrificed his life."

More than 50 years after his death -- the fight for racial equality continues.

"Until we all have access to opportunity, and equity then we will not progress as a nation," said Jean Hinchen-Williams.

While today's celebration honored the legacy of Dr. King, it also reminded people why they have the heart to serve.

When asked why he serves, Reginald Tyiska says it's because he is a man of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Incorporated. The fraternity's motto is "culture for service and service for humanity."

"People helped me so each one teach one," Felonda Prince said. "It's my responsibility to lend my two hands back and pull other people up as well."

Keynote speaker, Kim Lewis says she's optimistic for the future of Tyler.

"I'm very encouraged, " Lewis said. "People know each other and when you know each other, it's hard to dislike somebody based on something as vain as the color of one's skin."

The theme for the 36th annual celebration was "Everybody can be great because anybody can serve," a famous quote of Dr. King's.