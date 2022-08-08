Amid statewide shortage, East Texas woman returns to teaching at Longview ISD

"My goal is for us to learn and grow together," said Quiedra Doncalfe, Longview ISD English teacher.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A recent survey revealed many Texas teachers seriously considering quitting last school year.

However, amid the current teacher shortage, one East Texas woman who departed with no plans of returning, is now gearing up for the first day of school again.

Quiedra Doncalfe has been a teacher for 18 years, but made, what she thought would be her final departure, in 2021.

"The decision to leave was hard," Doncalfe said. "When the pandemic hit, like everyone, it scared me."

The Texas State Teacher Association conducted a survey of 688 teachers — 70% are seriously considering quitting within a year due to low morale, political attacks, the pandemic, and years of state neglect.

Doncalfe, an English I teacher, became inspired by the story of author Toni Morrison.

"I've also felt a connection to her work," Doncalfe said. "Finding out how old she was when she published her first book, The Bluest Eye was like, 'oh, i'm 38, maybe I don't have to retire to really try to live my dream'."

For Doncalfe, providing for her family and interacting with her students again brought her back into the classroom.

"I took a break and wrote a book, but I still have to eat," she said. "And I enjoy being around and learning from kids."

As she puts the finishing touches on her flamingo-themed classroom, COVID isn't the only thing on her mind this go around.

"Uvalde broke me…..it was just awful," she said.

She says she tries to not let it get to her because she still has to function.

"I still send my kids to school and teaching is still what I know how to do," Doncalfe said.

However for others unsure if teaching is still what they want to do, she says to lean in on your support and trust your intuition.

"Get still and quiet long enough to really hear the desire of your own heart and let that lead you forward," Doncalfe said. "When you skip those steps, that's when you kind of go the wrong way."

Although Doncalfe still wants to pursue her writing career, her heart is pulling her towards Longview ISD and she says she's grateful to be back.