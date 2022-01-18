'The silence is highly problematic': Tyler Rabbi speaks on lack of allyship following Colleyville synagogue hostage situation

Rabbi Neal Katz, Congregation of Beth El, details ways the Tyler community can be better allies during this time.

TYLER, Texas — It's been three days since a man held hostages for 10 hours inside Congregation Beth Israel's synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. In East Texas, community members are still processing.

Rabbi Neal Katz of Congregation Beth El says he's "good friends" with Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker of Congregation Beth Israel. Rabbi Katz says on Saturday he was focused on making sure his friend was safe.

Since then, Rabbi Katz says, "thankfully the terrorist was killed. And the four [hostages] escaped uninjured."

The community leader says what it home the most was "knowing this could have been any of our congregations."

Rabbi Katz says safety has been a concern for the Jewish community more in recent years with the "rise of anti-Semitic attacks," due to this the congregation has increased its safety measures and have security at all services.

Rabbi Katz says Congregation Beth El and Tyler PD have a great relationship. In fact, the Sunday after the event, Tyler PD monitored the property while the congregation held a funeral service; however, the silence from other community leaders since the hostage situation is deafening.

"This wider community friends, elected officials, clergy...crickets. For a community that prides itself on being an ally, with any other marginalized community, the crickets in the silence is highly problematic."

He says his congregation is still coming to grips with the low level of allyship it's received.

"If you're the right person for social justice, you show up and you do the things that promote social justice, and you ally with marginalized community in their moments of fear."