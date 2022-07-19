TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Atticus from the SPCA of East Texas

Atticus is a young hound-mix who was born Dec. 26, 2021. He was picked up by a Good Samaritan and had to have one of his back legs amputated due to an accident. He popped back up after surgery and carried on with life! Despite having only three legs, he has no limitations and can run very well. Atticus is very playful and needs someone who can give him lots of love and attention. He has such a happy-go-lucky look on life and loves everyone. Atticus is the perfect example of how resilient dogs are.