To adopt this sweet pup, visit spcaeasttx.com.

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Coconut — from the SPCA of East Texas.

Coconut is a 12-week-old Catahoula-mix and is just beautiful! The SPCA of East Texas expects he will be a large dog -- more than 40 pounds. Catahoulas are very smart and make goof family dogs. They are loyal and require little grooming. Coconut will do well with routine and training. He is ready for his forever home!

The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the Snippet Clinic, at 3405 ENE Loop 323 in Tyler.

Adoption office hours are Tuesday - Saturday, by appointment only.

ADOPTION REQUIREMENTS

All animals in your home MUST be spayed/neutered (absent medical reason);

All animals in your home MUST have current rabies, distemper/parvo, bordetella vaccinations;

All dogs in your home MUST be on continuous heartworm prevention;

Adopters MUST be at least 21-years-old;

Larger breed dogs MUST have a fenced yard to allow for proper exercise

APPLY TO ADOPT

Complete an adoption application online; An adoption counselor will reach out to you by phone or email; Once your application is approved, a meet-and-greet will be set up for you to meet the pet(s) at the SPCA of East Texas office

The mission of the SPCA of East Texas is to improve the lives of animals, alleviate their suffering and elevate their status in society.

If you can't adopt, fosters are always needed. Click here to learn more about the SPCA of East Texas' foster program.