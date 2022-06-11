Mr. Gambolini was surrendered by his owner at 15 years old | Forgotten Friends

He is very loving and is a smart, outgoing cat who deserves a loving home for his final years.

CANYON LAKE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Say hello to Mr. Gambolini, a 15-year-old feline who was surrendered by his owner to the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society (CLASS).

He is a tabby cat with white paws and bib.

"When he first arrived at the shelter, he was terrified for about two months and desperately hid under the bedding in his kennel," said Cassie Bartlett, Cat Coordinator. "I was very patient with him and just gave him time to decompress. Now, the minute he hears me walk in, he is up and purring and ready for his pets and attention."

And he loves canned food. More than likely, he will come running if he hears the sound of a can being popped open!

He may be 15 years old but he is still very spry and absolutely adores attention. He enjoys getting petted and will talk to you, letting you know just how much he is enjoying it!

This senior cat is quite loving and outgoing.

"No cat deserves to be dumped like unwanted trash at an animal shelter for their final years," said CLASS.

Mr. Gambolini would do best in a quiet home, preferably with no small kids.

"He deserves a safe and secure, loving home to spend his remaining golden years," said Cassie.

He is such a gorgeous kitty.

Would you like to bring Mr. Gambolini home with you?

Visit Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society at 2170 Old Sattler Rd. in Canyon Lake Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They are also open by appointment on other days. Call them at (830) 899-2527.

If you're not ready to adopt but want to make a difference, visit their website by CLICKING HERE.

You can also order from their Amazon wish list CLICK HERE.

Or even make a cash donation using their Pay Pal link CLICK HERE.

They always need help with food supplies, and could really use your support.

CLASS is excited to announce that Jordan's Way will be at the shelter for a three hour live fundraiser as part of their national tour on Thursday, November 10 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Based in Safety Harbor, Florida, Kris Rotonda is the founder and CEO of the non-profit organization, Jordan’s Way. He founded the non-profit due to his love of animals. Having once spent 72-hours in a dog cage to live like a shelter dog to raise awareness, he decided to take his show on the road and started the 50 State Tour, where he travels to shelters across the country raising money and awareness.



Also please join Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society for their First Annual

Home for the Pawlidays on November 25 & 26, from 10 a.m.until 4 p.m.

This is an outdoor market day and will be providing space to display and sell items. You will need to bring your own canopy, table, & chairs.

You can e-mail mddobbins@gmail.com for application & space information.

Follow them on Facebook @CLASS.Canyonlake.2013 and on Instagram.

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.