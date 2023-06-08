He is the "longest stay dog" at the shelter, having been there for about eight months now.

CANYON LAKE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

This week we returned to the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society (CLASS) and met Mr. Piggy, a husky and golden retriever mix who is currently the longest stay dog at the shelter, having been there eight months.

He's high-spirited and full of spunk and ready to be the life of the party in your home. Mr. Piggy is an almost three-year-old Husky and Golden Retriever mix weighing in at about 50 pounds.

This ball of fluff has been at the shelter a very long eight months, making him their "longest stay dog." He is neutered, heartworm negative, and up to date on all his vaccines including heartworm prevention.

"True to his breed, he’s dramatic and sassy, quirky, and talkative," said Stacie Shmidl, CLASS. "We love his uniqueness and often have comical conversations with him…. definitely never a dull moment with him."

His favorite thing in the whole world is to be chased as he zooms around the yard, especially if he is playing keep away with a toy. His tongue is always hanging out, his fur blowing in the wind, and all smiles as he zooms around the yard.

Due to his athletic and playful personality, he will do best in an active home with access to a yard to get the zoomies out. Sometimes his excitement to play causes him to jump and become mouthy, but he takes well to correction and is making great progress to be the bestest boy, the shelter told us.

He just wants to play, so give him a toy or tug and play fetch with him, and the unwanted behavior stops immediately. He would be a great match for older kids too, so they can tire each other out, and probably have lots of conversations about their day. Needless to say, he's an active boy and needs someone who will actually spend time with him.

"He has done well with some dogs, but has been scared of others and chooses to just avoid them and do his own thing," said Stacie. "His kennel is always clean and tidy and he tries his best to wait for a walk to go potty. Other than his initial excitement to get out of his kennel, he has pretty good leash etiquette and is generally easy to handle."

New management took over at CLASS four months ago and since that time they have discovered that there was a serious lack of documentation on the animals. Because of that, they don't know where or how Mr. Piggy came to be at the shelter. As for his future, that depends on you! Are you ready to add a new friend to your family?

If you'd like to give Mr. Piggy a home, please contact the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society. To fill out an application, visit their website here.

For whoever adopts Mr. Piggy, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

Visit CLASS at 2170 Old Sattler Rd. in Canyon Lake Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They are closed on Sundays and Mondays. Call them at (830) 899-2527.

The adoption fee is $150 and that includes:

Spay/neuter prior to adoption

Age appropriate vaccines

Microchip

Flea/tick prevention

Heartworm test and prevention

They always need help with food supplies, and could really use your support. The shelter is also always in eed of animal loving volunteers. Stop by and see how you can help out!

Maybe Mr. Piggy is not the kind of dog you are looking for, but you are ready to adopt. Visit their website to check out some of the other pets available.

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.