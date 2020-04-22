Everyone loves man’s best friend, but that doesn’t mean that dogs are always the easiest to get along with.

Anyone who has ever tried to brush their dog or clip their nails knows the struggles with trying to get their pup to stay still or not resist. This led one user on TikTok to get creative to try and get their animal to participate.

By wrapping your head in cling wrap, and then applying peanut butter over the forehead, pet owners will be able to keep their ‘doggo’ occupied while they groom them.

Check out the video below.

Try it out and let us know how it goes. Tag us in your posts and include ‘#wkyc.’

