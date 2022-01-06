Tyler ranked as one of the best cities for pets in the U.S.

Tyler ranks #5, as mentioned previously, for being one of the best places to own a pet in the country.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced in June 2022, and is not related to the story.

Raise your paws and wag your tails, East Texas owners, Tyler was ranked one of the best cities in the United States to own a pet!

In a recent article published by Rent.com, the top 10 cities to own a pet in the U.S. were detailed. The City of Tyler ranks #5 on the list, with the average vet costs for animals being $46.33, meaning Tyler is one of the best places people can own pets in the nation!

The criteria for making the list comes from the Rent.com database, where they have hundreds of listings for apartment costs and amenities for each property within the cities. What allows cities to make the best-of includes:

How friendly apartments are towards owning pets, specifically cats and dogs

The average cost of veterinarian services in large metropolitan areas with a population over 100,000 people

How many pet-related businesses are in the city per capita (or for every 10,000 people)

How many parks allow pets to be in them per capita

If the city's population exceeds 100,000 people

Tyler ranks #5, as mentioned previously, for being one of the best places to own a pet in the country. The statistics for the ranking are as follows:

85.2% of apartments in the city are pet-friendly

15.1 pet-related businesses per capita (for every 10,000 people)

106,985 people live in the city

$46.33 on average for the cost of a veterinarian

Other Texas cities that made the list include: