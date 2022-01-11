Troup community hosts prayer vigil for hospitalized teen

"I'm sad, but at the same time you know because he's not at home, but I know the power of prayer," said Jacques Bryant, father of teen.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TROUP, Texas — The Troup community organized a vigil for a teen hospitalized after suffering a seizure.

JaQuan Lacy suffered a sinus infection a couple weeks ago. When the Lacy returned home from school on October 26, he suffered a seizure.

Lacy transferred from a Tyler emergency room to a children's hospital. According to Pastor Preston Lindsey from First Baptist Church, the teen suffered swelling in his eye. From there doctors discovered an infection in his brain.

Lacy underwent surgery Tuesday. His father, Jacuques Bryant said despite the scary situation he's trying to stay hopeful.

"I'm sad at the same time you know because he's not at home, but I know the power of prayer," Bryant said.

The Troup community came together for a prayer vigil Wednesday at the First Baptist Church to pray for Lacy.

Bryant describes him as a quiet man.

A friend at the vigil describes their close friendship in prayer.

"Please heal my brother and when I say someone's my brother, I mean that," Lacy's friend said.