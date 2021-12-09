Greater Longview United Way hosts presentation on human trafficking

“We chose to co-host this event because human trafficking has far-reaching effects & can happen right in our own community,” said Director Evan Dolive.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A map tracking human trafficking showed hot spots along Interstate 20 in East Texas during a live learning session hosted Wednesday by the Greater Longview United Way..

The hot spots are the type of reason the director of the local United Way said it was important for the organization to host the learning session by the Center to Combat Human Trafficking about what presenters say is an under-reported crime.

“Greater Longview United Way chose to co-host this event because human trafficking has far-reaching effects and can happen right in our own community,” Director Evan Dolive said. “We believe that a committed, loving, giving, community is the strongest force for change."

During the virtual presentation, facilitator Aja Houle presented the National Human Trafficking Hotline hotspots map, which plots reports of trafficking.