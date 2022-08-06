City of Tyler releases heat plan to stay cool this summer

TYLER, Texas — As the summer heat continues to rise, the City of Tyler released their summer heat plan to help citizens stay safe in the heat.
The purpose of the plan to provide information on how the public can protect themselves and stay safe while being outside in the heat. This heat plan outlines how long people should stay outside; when to drink water or sports drinks to maintain hydration; and the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
Heat exhaustion can occurred when individuals are exposed to hot temperatures for long periods of time without proper hydration, but still requires immediate attention. It can be detected if the person has:
- Excessive sweating
- Feels dizzy or faint
- Has cool, pale, or clammy skin
- Feels nauseous
- Has a rapid and weak pulse
- Muscle cramp
Heat stroke is much more serious version of heat exhaustion and requires immediate action to cool the individual down before medical attention arrives. It can be detected if the person has:
- A throbbing headache
- No sweating
- Body temperature above 103 degrees with red, hot, and dry skin
- Feels nauseous
- Rapid and strong pulse
- May lose consciousness in serious cases
If someone has a heat-related illness, call 911; move the person to a cool spot; apply a water-soaked towel to the head; and give water if they are conscious and not nauseous.
Additionally, the plan outlines locations that people can stay in overnight if they have no place to go. The locations are as follows:
- Salvation Army: 24 hour shelter for homeless or near homeless with a capacity of 200. (903) 592-4361. In case of declared emergency, additional space for 250 is available in the Disaster Shelter
- American Red Cross: Open on demand. Depends on declared emergency. (903) 581-7981 or 1- 866-505-4801
- Hiway 80 Rescue Mission: 601 Valentine St. Tyler, Texas. (903)-617-6097
The daytime locations are as follows:
- Salvation Army: 633 N. Broadway, Open 24 hours, 7 days a week, (903) 592-4361
- Local fire stations
- Broadway Square Mall and other retail outlets
- Movie theaters
- Churches - check with the individual churches regarding activities to accommodate the public
More information on how individuals can stay safe in the heat this summer can be found on the City's website.