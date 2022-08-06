City of Tyler releases heat plan to stay cool this summer

The purpose of the plan is designed to provide information on how the public can protect themselves and stay safe while being outside in the heat.

TYLER, Texas — As the summer heat continues to rise, the City of Tyler released their summer heat plan to help citizens stay safe in the heat.

The purpose of the plan to provide information on how the public can protect themselves and stay safe while being outside in the heat. This heat plan outlines how long people should stay outside; when to drink water or sports drinks to maintain hydration; and the difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Heat exhaustion can occurred when individuals are exposed to hot temperatures for long periods of time without proper hydration, but still requires immediate attention. It can be detected if the person has:

Excessive sweating

Feels dizzy or faint

Has cool, pale, or clammy skin

Feels nauseous

Has a rapid and weak pulse

Muscle cramp

Heat stroke is much more serious version of heat exhaustion and requires immediate action to cool the individual down before medical attention arrives. It can be detected if the person has:

A throbbing headache

No sweating

Body temperature above 103 degrees with red, hot, and dry skin

Feels nauseous

Rapid and strong pulse

May lose consciousness in serious cases

If someone has a heat-related illness, call 911; move the person to a cool spot; apply a water-soaked towel to the head; and give water if they are conscious and not nauseous.

Additionally, the plan outlines locations that people can stay in overnight if they have no place to go. The locations are as follows:

Salvation Army: 24 hour shelter for homeless or near homeless with a capacity of 200. (903) 592-4361. In case of declared emergency, additional space for 250 is available in the Disaster Shelter

American Red Cross: Open on demand. Depends on declared emergency. (903) 581-7981 or 1- 866-505-4801

Hiway 80 Rescue Mission: 601 Valentine St. Tyler, Texas. (903)-617-6097

The daytime locations are as follows:

Salvation Army: 633 N. Broadway, Open 24 hours, 7 days a week, (903) 592-4361

Local fire stations

Broadway Square Mall and other retail outlets

Movie theaters

Churches - check with the individual churches regarding activities to accommodate the public