Residential structure fire in Longview results in $50,000 in damage, no injuries

There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

**EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on June 21, 2022.

The Longview Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire that resulted in $50,000 of damage, but no injuries.

On June 30, the LFD responded to a structure fire occurring in the 1500 block of Dixon St. in Longview. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that the fire was coming from a bedroom and the hallway, according to records.

The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, but the fire caused around $50,000 in damage.

