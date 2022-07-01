Residential structure fire in Longview results in $50,000 in damage, no injuries

LONGVIEW, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on June 21, 2022.
The Longview Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire that resulted in $50,000 of damage, but no injuries.
On June 30, the LFD responded to a structure fire occurring in the 1500 block of Dixon St. in Longview. When crews arrived on the scene, they discovered that the fire was coming from a bedroom and the hallway, according to records.
The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes, but the fire caused around $50,000 in damage.
There are no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
This is an evolving story and CBS19 will update when more details become available.