RINGING THE BELL: Henderson teen overcomes 2-year battle with leukemia, thankful for community support

“I know everyone says that I'm an inspiration to them, but honestly, I couldn't be where I am today without everyone in this town,” 16-year-old Addison Graham said.

Example video title will go here for this video

HENDERSON, Texas — Addison Graham, a teenager from Henderson, is finally cancer free!

She was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a blood cancer, at the young age of 14. On June 2, Addison marked an important milestone in her journey --- ringing the bell to signify her win the fight against cancer.

You may remember seeing a sea of supporters in downtown Henderson when she first found out about the diagnosis two years ago.

For Addison and her family, there aren't enough words to describe their joy or to express how thankful they are now that this chapter of their lives is coming to a close.

“It is very hard when you're going through it to see an end. Like it's never going to be over, but it does end and it will be OK,” now 16-year-old Addison said. “Life is still going on, and you're sick, and you lose your hair, and you can't see everyone in your life. Life kind of stops, but it's also still going on.”

Less than 3,000 kids and teenagers get diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia each year in the U.S.

Because of that diagnosis, Addison said she missed out on social aspects of being a teenager and starting high school.

She recalled the toughest part of her cancer journey wasn’t the medicine or the chemotherapy. It was being cut off from her friends and school.

“When they told me I wasn't gonna be able to go to school, that's when I started crying,” Addison said.

But when there was tough news, her community showed up big time. In January 2021, a sea of supporters lined up in downtown for a welcome home parade, the week she learned she had cancer.

“I knew the way home and my grandpa took a different way. And I was like, ‘you're going the wrong way?’ It's not the way home and I just want to go home,” Addison said.

“And I started crying. It was amazing. You never realize how many people really care about you until you see everyone there who really cares about you,” she added.

Among those who care are Addison’s mom and stepdad.

“Even on our bad days, it was a good day. She made sure to find joy or laughter in there somehow,” her mom Mallory Bennett said.

Addison’s stepdad Matt Bennett added they had to have appreciation and sometimes worked to find something to smile about.

And they’ll have plenty to smile about in the days to come as they leave cancer behind in the hospital and look forward to a brighter future.

“I'm very, very proud of Addison because she inspires me every day to be a better person,” Mallory Bennett said.

Addison continues to be thankful for the Henderson community’s support.

“I know everyone says that I'm an inspiration to them, but honestly, I couldn't be where I am today without everyone in this town,” Addison said.

Addison only has nine credits left in high school and plans to graduate early and head to nursing school. She wants to care for others just like her nurses at the Children's Hospital in Dallas cared for her.