A rise in anti-Semitic incidents predicts an uncomfortable future for Jewish people in Texas

The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism released their audit of anti-Semitic attacks and incidents in 2021, noting Texas as one of the largest hotspots of Jewish attacks.

The ADL is an anti-hate organization that actively tries to "stop the defamation of the Jewish population and tries to secure justice and fair treatment to all" races and religions. ADL's Center on Extremism is a branch of their operations that helps keep "tabs on and researches extremist trends, ideologies and groups that pose as a threat across the ideological spectrum" and helps curate this audit.

With the first audit being published in 1979, the ADL and Center on Extremism publishes these reports to keep a record of the increases and trends of antisemitism across the county. 2021's audit was measured as having the highest incident rate in its recorded history, with a total of 2,717 incidents occurring throughout the United States. This is a 34% increase from the 2,026 incidents that were recorded in 2020, and the incidents are predicted to surpass the already record-high incidents in 2022.

In Texas, the number of incidents totaled 112 in 2021, making it one of the top five highest incidence rates in the U.S. by state. This was a 167% increase from the number of incidents in 2020, which were totaled to only 42. With this stark rise in anti-Semitic attacks in Texas, it has raised a question of why and how the amount of attacks on the Jewish community has increased so quickly in the span of a year.

Leah White, the associate regional director for the ADL, explained how in addition to the large increase in population density Texas has seen over the last two years, there has also been a lot of extremist groups originate in different parts of the state.

"[They] treat Texas as a starting ground before heading out to the larger nation - this is their backyard," said White. "We see a lot of extremist work before it hits lots of other places, so that's a huge factor to it."

Although the majority of the cases reported in Texas are harassment-based, the numbers for the 2022 year are set out to be not only larger, but starting to branch out into more violent attacks. A recent example of this is the hostage situation that occurred at a synagogue in Colleyville. On Jan. 15, at Congregation Beth Israel, 3 congregants and their rabbi were held at gunpoint for 11 hours until the assailant was killed.

"I'm not a fortune teller, but I don't see a decline [in attacks] happening," explained White. "We started 2022 with the hostage situation [in Colleyville] happening - the year is halfway over and our numbers are on track to be much higher than 2021 already."

In addition to the skyrocketing number of gun violence incidents in the U.S., the concept of safety for the Jewish populous, both nationally and state-wide, has reared its head. The main form of prevention against this rising wave of hate that White sees is within education to society as a whole. By educating those who aren't familiar with Jewish culture or hold negative predispositions to the religion, it acts as a way to help buffer and prevent an attack from potentially causing irreputable harm.