Meals on Wheels of East Texas is being affected by high gas prices

Experts aren't sure when we'll see a break from these rising prices. It's putting the pinch on everyone, including a local non-profit.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Experts aren't sure when we'll see a break from these rising prices. It's putting the pinch on everyone, including a local non-profit that's vital to many of our neighbors.

Meals on Wheels relies on volunteers to deliver food to seniors and folks with disabilities.

"A lot of our volunteers are really struggling to continue delivering consistently, because they can't afford the gas," Miranda Asmussen, Marketing and Public Relations of Meals on Wheels said.

For example - one cargo van requires about $250 worth of gas each week. As a result of the high gas prices, they've started a volunteer fuel fundraiser.

Meals on Wheels has about 2 dozen sites across East Texas that deliver free meals to about 2,600 clients a week. In addition to donations, the group is in desperate need of volunteers in Gregg and Smith County.

"You ease the burden on the volunteer base as a whole by giving a little bit of your time and your fuel in order to get these meals to these clients," Asmussen, said.

They want to continue to spread the word about their volunteer fuel fundraiser so that no volunteer has to cancel their route.