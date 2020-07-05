TYLER, Texas —

On Friday, nail salons, hair salons, tanning salons and barber shops can reopen for business, but only with suggested COVID-19 guidelines.

“Obviously we've been cleaning like crazy people, and we'll continue that,” Hayley Johnson, owner of the Strand Studio in Tyler, said. “We are checking all the employees' temperatures every single morning when we come in, just to make sure that we're healthy and we're okay.”

In order to reopen, Governor Gregg Abbott says salons and barber shops have to follow several different guidelines:

One customer per stylist

Maintaining six feet of distance if waiting inside

Maintaining at least six feet at each station

Recommending employees and clients wear masks

“By following those same safe strategies, we can also show that we can now have non-essential businesses operate while still containing the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Abbott announced on Tuesday in regards to non-essential businesses like barber shops, hair, nail and tanning salons.

“Were all in a group text and the group text was going crazy, so everyone was really surprised when he announced it,” Johnson said. “I'm not kidding, probably five seconds after he did all of our phones were going crazy with clients, what our thoughts were and what we were doing."

Johnson says in addition to taking employees temperatures, they’ll also be requiring masks for both employees and clients.

“We want it to be as normal as it can feel,” Johnson said. “You know, we want it to be a positive atmosphere, and not to be fearful of coming in, but also know that we're doing all that we can to keep the space as clean as we can.”

As for Teresa Counts, a nail technician at the Rose Spa in Tyler, she says wearing face-masks will be the only new requirement.

“I am requiring as recommended by our governor that people will be having face-masks,” Counts said. “You know, we go and do over and beyond what TDLR recommends for us. When you enter the salon, you wash your hands. Fortunately for us, we have a big enough space that social distancing will not be a problem, and we will be implementing that at our salon. ”

