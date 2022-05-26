SPECIAL REPORT: Salt and Light Laundry Services aims to make an impact in East Texas

Salt and Light is a laundry service with a unique twist that started in Dallas and has expanded to serve the people of East Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — A laundry business infused with faith has brought a unique twist to help the East Texas community.

Salt and Light is a laundry service started in Dallas and has expanded to serve the people in East Texas. They say their name was Their name was inspired by the Bible verse Matthew 5:13.

"This business has been a real opportunity to exercise trust in God, and just leaning on him more than I am leaning on what my own hands can do, to push things forward," owners, Jourdan and Drew Smith, said

It is much more than a laundry service. They also take personalized prayer requests from their clients and pray over their laundry.

Their clients say Salt and Light is nothing short of a blessing.

"You can spend a lot more time just with your own family, and a lot less on just chores," customers Kyrie and Hunter Price said "And so that has been probably I think one of the biggest blessings to us."

None of this would be possible without hands that fold laundry and fold in prayer. In every city they operate in, the Smiths allow their employees to do the laundry service right from their home. The feedback they receive is nothing short of praise. The Smiths hope to grow their business even more and be a blessing to the communities they serve.