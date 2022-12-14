Salvation Army of Tyler prepares for colder weather needs

"Whether they're staying with us or not, they can come and get a warm meal in the afternoon to warm them up before the evening cold gets here," said Captain Walker.

TYLER, Texas — With a cold front creeping in, it can leave unhoused East Texans particularly vulnerable.

From providing a place to stay, to a warm meal, The Salvation Army of Tyler is committed to providing for the unhoused all year round, but especially in extreme temperatures.

Captain Jeremy Walker says the nonprofit is already preparing for the colder months ahead.

"When we know the cold weather's coming, we start getting everything ready; getting extra blankets out," said Walker.

He says many East Texans have been coming out for the warmer meals.

"Whether they're staying with us or not, they can come and get a warm meal in the afternoon to warm them up before the evening cold gets here," said Walker.

And when it does, the nonprofit has 24-hour warming stations.

"You can find a place to sit down and get warm for a bit," said Walker.

He says the need has been up and down this year.

"People come in a time of need and we hope one day no one will come because then that means there's no more need, but as long as there is with the Good Lord and our community is behind us, we're going to keep serving," said Walker.

With higher inflation this year, the need to make a difference for a local family is greater than ever.

To help support-- The Salvation Army says you can donate towards its Red Kettle Campaign.

The nonprofit says it's below their goal right now and could really use the community support.