Second Chipotle location in Tyler coming soon

TYLER, Texas — Tyler residents will soon be able to enjoy a second Chipotle location in Tyler.
Construction on the restaurant, located in South Tyler at the Village at Cumberland Park, is approaching completion and the business is now hiring.
According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations, the building is set to be done on Dec. 20. The business has not yet confirmed an opening date but said in an earlier statement it would be sometime this winter.
