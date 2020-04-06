Every case of Alzheimer's disease is different, experts have identified common warning signs of the brain disease. Remember, Alzheimer's disease is not a normal part of aging, and it is important to look for signs that might indicate Alzheimer's disease versus basic forgetfulness. With Alzheimer's disease, these symptoms gradually increase and become more persistent.
If someone is exhibiting these symptoms, the person should check out his or her concerns with a healthcare professional. Awareness of these warning signs is not a substitute for a structured screening or consultation with a primary care provider.
- Trouble with new memories
- Relying on memory helpers
- Difficulty finding words
- Struggling to complete familiar tasks
- Confusion about time, place or people
- Misplacing familiar objects
- Onset of new depression or irritability
- Making bad decisions
- Personality changes
- Loss of interest in important responsibilities
- Seeing or hearing things
- Expressing false beliefs