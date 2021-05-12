Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County brings 'In it Together' Dementia Care Conference to East Texas

The Alzheimer's Alliance walks alongside East Texans during their journeys with Alzheimer's and other dementia-related illnesses and helps caregivers find resources.

TYLER, Texas — The Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County is preparing for its Dementia Care Conference on May 26th to help families and caregivers.

"We put on a dementia care conference each year," Executive Director, Stephanie Taylor said. "And our hope there is to really bring people in who might need more information on Dementia Care strategies. Also, we offer continuing education credits for our health care community, for those who may take care of someone in a clinic setting or hospital setting. We're super excited this year that we get to have an in-person event. We do have some COVID safety protocols."

This year's event is at the Rose Garden center on May 26, from 8 a.m. to noon.

"We have someone who's coming from UTMB to talk about the latest in Alzheimer's research," Taylor said. "We have someone coming to talk about how to pay for long-term care. When you get to that point, that's always a big question. And then we have someone coming and talking about caregiver strategies. And the topic is 'When the Vow Breaks.' You've made this commitment and caring for someone through everything, and then that becomes a very difficult burden and difficult decision making."

Taylor says you can register online through the Alzheimer's Alliance website. There's a link to the conference there. It's called "In it Together: Dementia Care Conference." It's $10 for general admission and $30 if you need continuing education credits.